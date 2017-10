CEYLANPINAR, Turkey, Nov 12 (Reuters) - A Syrian fighter jet bombed the town of Ras al-Ain on Monday metres from the Turkish frontier, as forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad tried to wrest control of the area back from rebels, a Reuters witness said.

The bombing sent up huge plumes of black smoke and scores of Syrians ran from the area, scrambling to cross the border fence into Turkey.