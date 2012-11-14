FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish fighter jets heard near Syrian border-witnesses
November 14, 2012 / 11:01 AM / in 5 years

Turkish fighter jets heard near Syrian border-witnesses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CEYLANPINAR, Turkey, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Turkish fighter jets could be heard near the Syrian border on Wednesday on the third day of a Syrian air assault on the rebel-held frontier town of Ras al-Ain, Reuters reporters said.

Turkey has scrambled jets close to its southeastern border before in response to Syrian aircraft approaching Turkish airspace as they carry out operations against Syrian rebels.

The reporters, on the Turkish side of the border, could not see the jets but heard them approach from Turkish territory shortly after a Syrian warplane struck Ras al-Ain for a third day.

