Turkey says "all options" open on Syria, military on alert

ANKARA, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Turkey has put its armed forces on alert to guard against threats from Syria as Western allies weigh possible military action against President Bashar al-Assad, Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Wednesday.

“We are now at a more alert position ... Turkey will take whatever measures necessary within the framework of its own strategic interests,” Davutoglu said. He said “all options” remained open on the possible international action.