Turkey says leaked recording of Syria meeting a 'wretched attack'
March 27, 2014 / 3:21 PM / 3 years ago

Turkey says leaked recording of Syria meeting a 'wretched attack'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, March 27 (Reuters) - Turkey’s foreign ministry said on Thursday the leaking of a recording purportedly of top officials discussing possible military operations in Syria was a “wretched attack” on national security and those behind it would receive the heaviest punishment.

In a written statement the ministry said some sections of the recording - presented on an anonymous YouTube account as Turkey’s intelligence chief discussing Syria with the foreign minister and deputy head of the armed forces - had been manipulated. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)

