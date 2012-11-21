FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NATO says Turkey has asked for missile defence against Syria
November 21, 2012 / 3:00 PM / in 5 years

NATO says Turkey has asked for missile defence against Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Turkey has asked NATO to deploy Patriot missiles on its territory, the alliance said on Wednesday, to help it defend itself against any Syrian attacks.

“Such a deployment would augment Turkey’s air defence capabilities to defend the population and territory of Turkey,” NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen said in a statement. “It would contribute to the de-escalation of the crisis along NATO’s south-eastern border.”

Rasmussen said the alliance would discuss the request “without delay”.

