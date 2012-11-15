FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey calls on OIC members to recognise Syria opposition
November 15, 2012 / 2:00 PM / in 5 years

Turkey calls on OIC members to recognise Syria opposition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DJIBOUTI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu called on members of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Thursday to recognise a fledgling Syrian opposition coalition as the legitimate representative of the Syrian people.

“Turkey ... once again reiterates its recognition of the Syrian National Coalition as the legitimate representative of the Syrian people and calls upon all our brothers in the OIC to do so,” Davutoglu told an OIC ministerial meeting in Djibouti, according to the text of his speech.

