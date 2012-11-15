Turkey calls on OIC members to recognise Syria opposition

DJIBOUTI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu called on members of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Thursday to recognise a fledgling Syrian opposition coalition as the legitimate representative of the Syrian people.

“Turkey ... once again reiterates its recognition of the Syrian National Coalition as the legitimate representative of the Syrian people and calls upon all our brothers in the OIC to do so,” Davutoglu told an OIC ministerial meeting in Djibouti, according to the text of his speech.