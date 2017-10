GUVECCI, Turkey, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Syrian rebels have seized a Syrian army outpost near the Turkish border and a rebel flag flew over the building on Sunday, while clashes could be heard in the area of a nearby Syrian village, a Reuters witness and villagers said.

Villagers said the rebels had taken control of the three-storey white building, around 1 km (mile) from the border on a hill overlooking the Turkish village of Guvecci, on Saturday, and raised the flag of the Free Syrian Army above it.