Turkey lets Armenian plane continue journey to Syria-deputy PM
October 15, 2012 / 10:40 AM / in 5 years

Turkey lets Armenian plane continue journey to Syria-deputy PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Turkey has given the all clear for an Armenian plane to continue on its journey to the Syrian city of Aleppo after ordering it to land in eastern Turkey so its cargo of humanitarian aid could be searched, Deputy Prime Minister Bulent Arinc said on Monday.

Ankara has stepped up efforts to prevent its air space being used to supply the Syrian military and forced down a Syrian airliner travelling from Moscow last Wednesday, saying it was carrying Russian munitions destined for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s military.

