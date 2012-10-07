FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey strikes back after Syrian shell hits border town -agency
October 7, 2012 / 1:35 PM / 5 years ago

Turkey strikes back after Syrian shell hits border town -agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Turkey’s military fired an artillery round into Syria on Sunday in immediate retaliation after a shell fired from Syrian landed in the Turkish border town of Akcakale, the Dogan news agency reported, the second such incident in five days.

The latest Syrian shell hit land near a plant belonging to the Turkish Grain Board, several hundred metres from the centre of Akcakale, where five civilians were killed on Wednesday in previous Syrian shelling.

There were no immediate reports of casualties in the latest incident.

