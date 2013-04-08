FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UN's Ban: all claims of chemical weapons use in Syria must be investigated
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 8, 2013 / 9:47 AM / 4 years ago

UN's Ban: all claims of chemical weapons use in Syria must be investigated

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

THE HAGUE, April 8 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, in The Hague to meet the head of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) on Monday, said all serious claims regarding the use of chemical weapons in Syria should be examined.

Ban is due to discuss details of a mission to investigate claims of chemical weapons use in Syria.

“The use of chemical weapons, by any side, under any circumstances, would constitute an outrageous crime with dire consequences and constitute a crime against humanity,” Ban told reporters. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; writing by Sara Webb; Editing by Jon Boyle and Janet Lawrence)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.