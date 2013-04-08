UN's Ban: all claims of chemical weapons use in Syria must be investigated

THE HAGUE, April 8 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, in The Hague to meet the head of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) on Monday, said all serious claims regarding the use of chemical weapons in Syria should be examined.

Ban is due to discuss details of a mission to investigate claims of chemical weapons use in Syria.

“The use of chemical weapons, by any side, under any circumstances, would constitute an outrageous crime with dire consequences and constitute a crime against humanity,” Ban told reporters. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; writing by Sara Webb; Editing by Jon Boyle and Janet Lawrence)