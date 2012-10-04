FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UN Security Council to condemn Syria attack on Turkey
October 4, 2012 / 10:05 PM / in 5 years

UN Security Council to condemn Syria attack on Turkey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The U.N. Security Council reached agreement on Thursday on a statement condemning a Syrian mortar attack on a Turkish town that killed five civilians, several U.N. missions said.

Diplomats involved in the negotiations said the agreement was reached on text that was a compromise between a draft supported by Western powers and a diluted version Russia circulated to the 15-nation council on Thursday.

The council will formally issue the statement shortly, the U.N. missions of Britain, France and Germany posted on Twitter.

