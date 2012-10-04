UN Security Council to condemn Syria attack on Turkey

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The U.N. Security Council reached agreement on Thursday on a statement condemning a Syrian mortar attack on a Turkish town that killed five civilians, several U.N. missions said.

Diplomats involved in the negotiations said the agreement was reached on text that was a compromise between a draft supported by Western powers and a diluted version Russia circulated to the 15-nation council on Thursday.

The council will formally issue the statement shortly, the U.N. missions of Britain, France and Germany posted on Twitter.