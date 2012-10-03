Syria conflict spreading to neighbors, violence must end-UN

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 3 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Wednesday urged the Syrian government to respect the territorial integrity of its neighbors and warned that the 18-month-long conflict in Syria is increasingly harming other countries in the region.

“The Secretary-General calls on the Syria Government to respect fully the territorial integrity of its neighbors as well as to end the violence against the Syrian people,” Ban’s press office said in a statement.

“He calls on all parties to reduce tensions and to forge a path toward a peaceful resolution of the Syria crisis,” it said.