UN chief says alarmed by escalating Syria, Turkey tensions
#Market News
October 4, 2012 / 4:25 PM / 5 years ago

UN chief says alarmed by escalating Syria, Turkey tensions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 4 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon was “alarmed by escalating tensions” between Syria and Turkey and warned that the risk of the 18-month-long Syrian conflict embroiling the entire region was growing, his spokesman said on Thursday.

“The Secretary-General is alarmed by escalating tensions along the Syrian-Turkish border,” Ban’s spokesman Martin Nesirky told reporters. “As the situation inside Syria deteriorates yet further ... the risks of regional conflict and the threat to international peace and security are also increasing.”

A mortar bomb from Syria landed in Turkey on Wednesday, killing at least five people. Turkey responded later the same day by striking targets in Syria. Turkey asked the U.N. Security Council to take the “necessary action” to stop Syrian aggression and ensure Turkish territorial integrity is respected.

