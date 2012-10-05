UN Security Council condemns "terrorist attacks" in Aleppo

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The U.N. Security Council on Friday unanimously condemned what it described as “terrorist attacks” in the Syrian city of Aleppo earlier this week, a series of coordinated suicide bombings which killed 48 people in the northern metropolis.

“The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attacks in Aleppo, Syria on 3 October, causing dozens of deaths and over one hundred civilians injured, responsibility for which was claimed by the Jebhat al-Nusra group affiliated with al Qaeda,” the 15-nation council said in a non-binding statement.