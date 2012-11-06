FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Peace mediator wants 'more pro-active' Russia on Syria -envoys
November 6, 2012 / 4:00 PM / 5 years ago

Peace mediator wants 'more pro-active' Russia on Syria -envoys

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The U.N.-Arab League mediator in the Syria conflict, Lakhdar Brahimi, has urged Russia to be “more pro-active” in resolving a 19-month-old conflict that has killed more than 32,000 people, diplomats said on Tuesday, citing a senior U.N. official.

U.N. political affairs chief Jeffrey Feltman made the remarks at a closed-door session of the 15-nation Security Council on Syria, diplomats inside the council chamber told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

Feltman also told the council that he had received credible reports of the use of cluster bombs by Syrian government forces, the envoys said.

