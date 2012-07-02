Arms flowing to both sides in Syrian conflict - UN's Pillay

UNITED NATIONS, July 2 (Reuters) - The Syrian government and the rebels are receiving more and more weapons, which is fueling violence in a 16-month conflict that the United Nations says has killed more than 10,000 people, U.N. human rights chief Navi Pillay said on Monday.

“The ongoing provision of arms to the Syrian government and to its opponents feeds additional violence,” Pillay said in the written text of remarks she made to the U.N. Security Council, obtained by Reuters. “Any further militarization of the conflict must be avoided at all costs.”

She did not say where the weapons were coming from, though Russia and Iran are among the Syrian government’s key suppliers. U.N. diplomats say Qatar and Saudi Arabia have been transferring arms to Syria’s increasingly militarized opposition. (Reporting By Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Sandra Maler)