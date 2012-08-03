FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Aleppo brutality may be crimes against humanity-UN's Ban
August 3, 2012

Aleppo brutality may be crimes against humanity-UN's Ban

UNITED NATIONS, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The reported brutality in Syria’s biggest city Aleppo, where forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and rebels continue to face off in bloody clashes, may amount to crimes against humanity, the U.N. chief said on Friday.

“As we meet here, Aleppo ... is the epicenter of a vicious battle between the Syrian government and those who wish to replace it,” Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon told the 193-nation U.N. General Assembly ahead of a vote on a Saudi-drafted resolution that would condemn Damascus.

“The acts of brutality that are being reported may constituted crimes against humanity or war crimes,” Ban said. “Such acts must be investigated and the perpetrators held to account.”

