Syria UN envoy says 82 students killed in Aleppo blasts
January 15, 2013 / 8:55 PM / 5 years ago

Syria UN envoy says 82 students killed in Aleppo blasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, Jan 15 (Reuters) - At least 82 students in Syria were killed on Tuesday in two explosions that rocked the university in Aleppo, Syria’s biggest city, Syria’s U.N. envoy told the U.N. Security Council.

“A cowardly terrorist act targeted the students of Aleppo University as they sat for their midterm examinations. This act killed 82 students and wounded 162 other students,” Syria’s U.N. ambassador, Bashar Ja‘afari, told the council during a debate on counter-terrorism.

The cause of the explosions was not clear but the government and opposition activists blamed each other.

