U.N. report expected to confirm chemical arms in Syria -Ban
September 13, 2013 / 4:36 PM / 4 years ago

U.N. report expected to confirm chemical arms in Syria -Ban

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 13 (Reuters) - A report by U.N. chemical weapons experts will likely confirm that poison gas was used in an Aug. 21 attack on Damascus suburbs that killed hundreds of people, U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said on Friday.

“I believe that the report will be an overwhelming, overwhelming report that chemical weapons (were) used even though I cannot publicly say at this time before I receive this report,” Ban said at a U.N. meeting.

He was referring to a report by the U.N. expert team led by Ake Sellstrom of Sweden. Ban also said that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad “has committed many crimes against humanity,” though he did not say whether it was Assad’s forces or rebels who used chemical toxins in the Aug. 21 attack.

