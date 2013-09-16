U.N. report photo shows confirmation of sarin in Syria attack

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 16 (Reuters) - A U.N. photograph of chief U.N. chemical weapons investigator Ake Sellstrom handing over his report on an Aug. 21 gas attack on Damascus suburbs shows that the report confirms use of the deadly nerve agent sarin.

The photo released by the United Nations shows Sellstrom giving the report, which will be officially released later on Monday, to U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon. By zooming in on the photo it can be seen that it says projectiles containing “the nerve agent sarin were used.”