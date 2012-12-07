UN chief calls for Security Council unity on Syria

ISLAHIYE, Turkey, Dec 7 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon called on the international community and the U.N. Security Council on Friday to unite and take decisive action to end the conflict in Syria, saying only a political solution could end the violence.

“I urge the international community, and in particular the Security Council, to stand united and act decisively to end the crisis,” Ban said after visiting a refugee camp in Turkey.

“The military path is a dead end. It only fills the streets with more blood, it only fills camps like this with more tears.”