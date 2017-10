GENEVA, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The United Nations appealed on Wednesday for $1.5 billion to provide life-saving aid to Syrians suffering from a “dramatically deteriorating” humanitarian situation.

The twin appeals, $519.6 million for aid within Syria and $1 billion to meet the needs of up to 1 million Syrian refugees in five countries, comprise the “largest short-term humanitarian appeal ever”, the world body said in a statement.