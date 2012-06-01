Syria forces may face prosecution for attacks-UN

GENEVA, June 1 (Reuters) - Syrian forces and allied “shabbiha” militia who stand accused of committing a massacre in Houla may be liable for prosecution for crimes against humanity, U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Navi Pillay said on Friday.

Pillay, in a speech read out on her behalf to a special session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, said: “These acts may amount to crimes against humanity and other international crimes and may be indicative of a pattern of widespread or systematic attacks against civilian populations that have been perpetrated with impunity.”

Pillay, a former war crimes judge, added: “I reiterate that those who order, assist or fail to stop attacks on civilians are individually criminally liable for their actions.”