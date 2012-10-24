FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian government indicated will accept holiday truce-Russia
October 24, 2012 / 5:05 PM / 5 years ago

Syrian government indicated will accept holiday truce-Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has indicated to Russia that it will accept U.N.-Arab League peace envoy Lakhdar Brahimi’s proposal for a holiday ceasefire in Syria, Moscow’s U.N. envoy said on Wednesday.

“We have had indications that they (Syria’s government) are accepting the proposal of Mr. Brahimi,” Ambassador Vitaly Churkin told reporters after a closed-door meeting of the 15-nation Security Council during which Brahimi briefed council members via video link from Egypt.

The Islamic holiday of Eid al-Adha begins on Friday.

