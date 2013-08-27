FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. inspectors delay visit to suspected chemical weapons site
August 27, 2013 / 11:52 AM / 4 years ago

U.N. inspectors delay visit to suspected chemical weapons site

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Aug 27 (Reuters) - United Nations inspectors investigating suspected chemical weapons attacks in Syria have postponed their next site visit until Wednesday, a U.N. statement said on Tuesday.

“Following yesterday’s attack on the U.N. convoy, a comprehensive assessment determined that the visit should be postponed by one day in order to improve preparedness and safety for the team. Considering the complexities of the site, confirmation of access has not been obtained but is expected later today.” it said. The U.N. experts came under sniper fire on their way to a site visit on Monday.

U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, who sent the team to Syria after allegations of poison gas attacks on civilians, urged all sides in the conflict to give the team safe passage and access, the statement said.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Janet Lawrence

