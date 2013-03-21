FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UN must probe all credible Syria chemical arms allegations-U.S.
UNITED NATIONS, March 21 (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday welcomed U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon’s announcement of a U.N. probe into the alleged use of chemical weapons in Syria, but urged the world body to investigate all credible allegations of such attacks.

“The United States supports an investigation that pursues any and all credible allegations of the possible use of chemical weapons in Syria, and underscores the importance of launching this investigation as swiftly as possible,” U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Susan Rice said in a statement. (Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Vicki Allen)

