U.S. accuses Syrian government of harming talks by denying aid
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 28, 2014 / 11:27 AM / 4 years ago

U.S. accuses Syrian government of harming talks by denying aid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The Syrian government is poisoning the atmosphere of peace negotiations with the opposition by denying delivery of vital aid supplies to civilians including in the besieged Old City of Homs, a U.S. official said on Tuesday.

He called for the government of President Bashar al-Assad to approve immediately the full list of proposed convoy movements requested by the United Nations to the Old City of Homs, Mouadamiyah, Douma, Yarmouk, Mleiha, and Barzeh.

“If anything, the regime is further harming the negotiating environment through its continued denial of food, water and medical aid to the Syrian people,” he said. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Jon Boyle)

