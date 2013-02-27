FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. plans medical, food aid for Syria fighters-sources
February 27, 2013 / 10:46 PM / in 5 years

U.S. plans medical, food aid for Syria fighters-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The United States is expected to provide medical supplies and food aid to Syrian fighters, a policy shift to directly help those opposing President Bashar al-Assad’s forces on the ground, sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the United States continues to oppose providing lethal assistance and said it also will not provide such items as bullet-proof vests, armored personnel vehicles and military training for now.

A U.S. State Department spokeswoman traveling with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry in Rome, where he is likely to announce the steps following talks with the opposition and a “Friends of Syria” meeting on Thursday, declined comment. (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Michael Roddy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
