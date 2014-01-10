White House still reviewing how to resume non-lethal aid to Syria rebels

WASHINGTON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The White House said on Friday that it is still reviewing how to resume shipments of non-lethal aid to moderate rebel groups fighting in Syria after an incident last month where Islamist fighters seized supplies from a warehouse.

“No decisions have been made yet regarding the resumption of non lethal assistance to the (Syrian Military Council), but we have resumed deliveries of non-lethal assistance into northern Syria to civilian actors,” White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters at a briefing.

“This has nothing to do with our support for the moderate military opposition, but rather the security of our assistance,” Carney said. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton, Jeff Mason; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)