FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S.'s Geithner warns Syria world will take action
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 6, 2012 / 2:25 PM / 5 years ago

U.S.'s Geithner warns Syria world will take action

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury on Wednesday warned Syria that more than 55 countries would seek to impose “maximum financial pressure” on President Bashar al-Assad’s government in an effort to stop his regime’s violence against Syrian people.

Addressing officials from Turkey, Japan and other countries, Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said he hoped that nations would soon join in taking appropriate actions against Assad’s government including, if necessary, “Chapter 7” of the United Nations charter - a measure that could authorize the use of force.

Assad has so far defied a peace plan and ceasefire proposed by international envoy Kofi Annan and has continued to wage war against Syria’s civilians.

“Absent meaningful compliance by the regime with the Annan plan, that is the direction in which we are soon headed,” Geithner said at the Friends of Syria working group on sanctions, where officials from more than 55 countries gathered in Washington to discuss ways to beef up economic penalties against Assad’s government.

The United States has imposed sanctions on Syria in an attempt to deprive Assad’s government of resources needed to function and carry out its attacks. Qatar, which is co-chairing the working group with Turkey, has imposed similar penalties on Syria’s financial institutions.

Geithner acknowledged that the sanctions would not be enough to stop the violence or bring about political change but said they played an important role.

“Strong sanctions make clear to the Syrian business community and other supporters of the regime that their future is bleak so long as the Assad regime remains in power,” he said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.