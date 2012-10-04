FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. sees Turkish response on Syria as appropriate, proportionate
October 4, 2012 / 5:30 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. sees Turkish response on Syria as appropriate, proportionate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said on Thursday it regarded Turkey’s response to Syrian mortar fire on Wednesday as appropriate, proportionate and designed to deter any future violations of its sovereignty by Syria.

The department also believes Turkey, which has carried out retaliatory artillery strikes on a Syrian border town, has responded to Wednesday’s mortar fire and that its parliament’s actions were aimed at any future violations of its sovereignty, State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland told reporters.

