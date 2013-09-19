Kerry says U.N. Security Council must act on Syria next week

WASHINGTON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Thursday it was essential that a Russia-U.S. deal on eradicating Syria’s chemical weapons arsenal be enforced and that the U.N. Security Council act on it next week.

“The Security Council must be prepared to act next week,” Kerry told reporters. “It is vital for the international community to stand up and speak out in the strongest possible terms about the importance of enforcible action to rid the world of Syria’s chemical weapons.”

Kerry also said that recent comments by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, who on Wednesday said his government would never develop nuclear weapons, were positive but cautioned that “everything needs to be put to the test.”