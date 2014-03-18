U.S. halts Syrian Embassy, consulate operations, tells diplomats to leave

WASHINGTON, March 18 (Reuters) - The United States on Tuesday suspended operations of the Syrian Embassy in Washington and its consulates in Michigan and Texas, and told diplomats and staff who are not U.S. citizens or permanent residents to leave the country.

“We have determined it is unacceptable for individuals appointed by that regime to conduct diplomatic or consular operations in the United States,” U.S. special envoy for Syria Daniel Rubinstein said in a statement. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Bill Trott)