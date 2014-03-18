FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. halts Syrian Embassy, consulate operations, tells diplomats to leave
March 18, 2014 / 3:26 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. halts Syrian Embassy, consulate operations, tells diplomats to leave

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 18 (Reuters) - The United States on Tuesday suspended operations of the Syrian Embassy in Washington and its consulates in Michigan and Texas, and told diplomats and staff who are not U.S. citizens or permanent residents to leave the country.

“We have determined it is unacceptable for individuals appointed by that regime to conduct diplomatic or consular operations in the United States,” U.S. special envoy for Syria Daniel Rubinstein said in a statement. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Bill Trott)

