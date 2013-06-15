U.S. says political solution to Syria conflict in jeopardy

WASHINGTON, June 15 (Reuters) - The use of chemical weapons by Syrian government forces and the involvement of Hezbollah fighters show President Bashar al-Assad’s lack of commitment to negotiations and threaten to “put a political settlement out of reach,” the U.S. State Department said on Saturday, citing comments by Secretary of State John Kerry.

The State Department issued a statement after Kerry spoke with Iraq’s foreign minister.

“The secretary reaffirmed that the United States continues to work aggressively for a political solution with the goal of a second Geneva meeting, but that the use of chemical weapons and increasing involvement of Hezbollah demonstrates the regime’s lack of commitment to negotiations and threatens to put a political settlement out of reach,” the department said.