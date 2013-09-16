FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House says U.N. report on Syria's chemical weapons bolsters U.S. argument
September 16, 2013 / 9:49 PM / 4 years ago

White House says U.N. report on Syria's chemical weapons bolsters U.S. argument

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - A U.N. report that confirmed the use of chemical weapons in an Aug. 21 attack in Syria bolstered the U.S. argument that the Syrian government was responsible, the White House said on Monday.

President Barack Obama’s national security adviser, Susan Rice, said in a statement that the technical evidence in the U.N. report, including that the sarin nerve agent was high-quality and that a particular rocket was used in the attack, was significant.

The conclusion, she said, “reinforces our assessment that these attacks were carried out by the Syrian regime, as only they had the capability to mount an attack in this manner.”

