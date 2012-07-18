Syria "spinning out of control," US defense chief says

WASHINGTON, July 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta said on Wednesday that the situation in Syria appeared to be “spinning out of control,” as he voiced concern about rising violence and renewed calls for increased global pressure on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to step down.

“This is a situation that is rapidly spinning out of control,” Panetta said, adding the international community needed to “bring maximum pressure on Assad to do what’s right, to step down and allow for that peaceful transition.”