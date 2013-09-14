FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. military forces still in position for possible Syria strikes
#Market News
September 14, 2013 / 4:01 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. military forces still in position for possible Syria strikes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The Pentagon said on Saturday that U.S. military forces were still positioned for possible military strikes on Syria, at least for now, even after a U.S.-Russia agreement on destroying Syria’s chemical weapons arsenal.

“We haven’t made any changes to our force posture to this point,” Pentagon spokesman George Little said in a statement.

“The credible threat of military force has been key to driving diplomatic progress, and it’s important that the Assad regime lives up to its obligations under the framework agreement.”

