U.S. response to Syria must be international action -senior Democrat

WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Any U.S. response to the alleged use of chemical weapons in Syria must be part of an international action, a senior U.S. Democratic senator, Jack Reed, said on Sunday.

“This has to be an international operation, it can’t be a unilateral American approach,” Reed said on CBS television’s Face the Nation show. “It has to have support internationally, not just politically, but militarily,” he said, adding that Washington could not get into a “general military operation in Syria.” (Reporting By Susan Cornwell; Editing by David Brunnstrom)