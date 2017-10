DAMASCUS, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Syria’s vice president Farouq al-Sharaa met an Iranian delegation on Sunday, Syria’s state news agency said, marking the official’s first appearance in weeks and ending rumours by opposition activists that he had defected from President Bashar al-Assad’s government.

SANA news agency said the vice president would meet with a parliamentary delegation from Assad’s main regional ally Iran, led by senior legislator Aleddin Borougerdi.