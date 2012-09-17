FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UN investigators draw up 2nd list of Syrian warcrimes suspects
#Market News
September 17, 2012 / 7:55 AM / 5 years ago

UN investigators draw up 2nd list of Syrian warcrimes suspects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Sept 17 (Reuters) - United Nations human rights investigators said on Monday that they had drawn up a new list of Syrians and units suspected of committing war crimes who should face criminal prosecution someday.

The independent investigators, led by Paulo Pinheiro, said that they had gathered “a formidable and extraordinary body of evidence” and urged the Security Council to refer the situation in Syria to the International Criminal Court.

Pinheiro said Islamist militants were present in Syria, some joining the rebels while others were operating independently. Their presence tended to radicalise the rebels, he told the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva.


