U.N. rights body condemns Syria, extends war crimes inquiry
September 28, 2012 / 10:00 AM / in 5 years

U.N. rights body condemns Syria, extends war crimes inquiry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The United Nations main human rights body condemned widespread gross violations committed by Syrian government forces on Friday and extended by six months the mandate of its investigation into war crimes.

The 47-member Geneva forum adopted a resolution submitted by Arab states by a vote of 41 states in favour, with three states (China, Cuba and Russia) against, and three abstentions.

Syria’s ambassador Faysal Khabbaz Hamoui rejected the text as “highly-politicised and selective”.

