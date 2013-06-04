FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Catalog of Syria atrocities in U.N. report 'sickening' -Ban
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
June 4, 2013 / 4:56 PM / in 4 years

Catalog of Syria atrocities in U.N. report 'sickening' -Ban

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, June 4 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon expressed revulsion on Tuesday over atrocities in Syria’s two-year civil war as detailed in a report prepared by U.N. human rights investigators, a spokesman for the world body said.

“He has seen this report,” Ban’s spokesman Martin Nesirky told reporters. “Frankly he finds the catalog of atrocities in that report to be both sickening and staggering.”

United Nations human rights investigators said in Geneva on Tuesday they had “reasonable grounds” to believe that limited amounts of chemical weapons had been used in Syria and warned that the shattered country was in “free fall.” (Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Eric Beech)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.