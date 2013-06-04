Catalog of Syria atrocities in U.N. report 'sickening' -Ban

UNITED NATIONS, June 4 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon expressed revulsion on Tuesday over atrocities in Syria’s two-year civil war as detailed in a report prepared by U.N. human rights investigators, a spokesman for the world body said.

“He has seen this report,” Ban’s spokesman Martin Nesirky told reporters. “Frankly he finds the catalog of atrocities in that report to be both sickening and staggering.”

United Nations human rights investigators said in Geneva on Tuesday they had “reasonable grounds” to believe that limited amounts of chemical weapons had been used in Syria and warned that the shattered country was in “free fall.” (Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Eric Beech)