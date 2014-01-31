White House says working to press Syria to move chemical weapons

WASHINGTON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The White House on Friday urged Syria to expedite moving its chemical weapons to a port where they can be removed.

“Syria must immediately take the necessary actions to comply with its obligations,” White House spokesman Jay Carney said at a briefing.

”We all know that the Syrian regime has the capability to move these weapons,“ Carney said at a briefing,” he said. “We’re going to continue to work with our partners on this to keep up the pressure on the Assad regime.” (Reporting by Mark Felsenthal; Editing by James Dalgleish)