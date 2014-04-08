FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Record low wheat output expected in Syria as drought looms - WFP
April 8, 2014 / 9:16 AM / 3 years ago

Record low wheat output expected in Syria as drought looms - WFP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, April 8 (Reuters) - Syrian wheat production is estimated at 1.7 mln to 2 mln metric tonnes, which would be a record low, amid a “looming drought” in the country’s northwest breadbasket, the United Nations’ World Food Programme (WFP) said on Tuesday.

“WFP is concerned about the impact of a looming drought hitting the northwest of the country - mainly Aleppo, Idlib, and Hama, with rainfall less than half of the long term average (since September) and potentially major impacts on the next cereal harvest,” spokeswoman Elisabeth Byrs told a briefing.

“A drought could put the lives of millions more people at risk”, she said.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Angus MacSwan

