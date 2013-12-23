White House condemns Syrian government for recent bombings

WASHINGTON, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The White House on Monday condemned recent missile and barrel bomb attacks on civilians by the Syrian government and said Damascus must respect its commitment to allow unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid.

“The attacks over the weekend killed more than 300 people, many of them children,” White House spokesman Jay Carney said in a statement.

“The Syrian government must fulfill its November commitment to do more to facilitate the safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance, so that millions of Syrian men, women, and children have access to urgently needed services,” Carney said. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by David Brunnstrom)