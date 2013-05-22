FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
World Bank proposes $150 mln loan to help Jordan with refugees
May 22, 2013 / 10:22 PM / in 4 years

World Bank proposes $150 mln loan to help Jordan with refugees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 22 (Reuters) - The World Bank has proposed a $150 million loan for Jordan to help with the cost of thousands of Syrian refugees fleeing the civil war in Syria, Jordanian and World Bank board sources said on Wednesday.

“The (World Bank) board should act on it in June,” one source told Reuters.

Close to 500,000 Syrian refugees, out of a total of 1.5 million, have sought shelter in Jordan from an escalating civil war between forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad and rebel fighters trying to overthrow him. The cost of accommodating the refugees has further squeezed Jordan’s economy, which was hit by a financial crisis last year.

