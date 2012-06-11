Annan concerned at latest Syria violence, trapped civilians

GENEVA, June 11 (Reuters) - International mediator Kofi Annan voiced deep concern on Monday at the latest violence in Syria, citing shelling of the opposition stronghold of Homs and reports of the use of mortar bombs, helicopters and tanks in al-Haffa, near the coast.

“There are indications that a large number of civilians are trapped in these towns,” Annan’s spokesman Ahmad Fawzi said in a statement issued in Geneva. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Additional reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Louise Ireland)