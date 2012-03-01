Syrian forces fire at Damascus protest, 5 injured

AMMAN, March 1 (Reuters) - Syrian security forces opened fire on a demonstration against President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus, injuring five young men on Thursday, hours after the army overran the rebel stronghold of Baba Amro in the city of Homs, a witness said.

“We went out to prove that the occupation of Baba Amro will not put down the revolution in Syria ... I saw at least ten security police carrying AK-47s. They started firing and five of us fell,” Abu Abdallah, one of the demonstrators, told Reuters from the district of Hajar al-Asswad. (Reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Amman newsroom; Editing by Andrew Heavens)