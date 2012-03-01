FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Syrian forces fire at Damascus protest, 5 injured
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 1, 2012 / 10:11 PM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-Syrian forces fire at Damascus protest, 5 injured

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details)

AMMAN, March 1 (Reuters) - Syrian security forces opened fire on a demonstration against President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus on Thursday, injuring five young men, hours after the army overran the rebel stronghold of Baba Amro in the city of Homs, a witness said.

“We went out to prove that the occupation of Baba Amro will not put down the revolution in Syria,” Abu Abdallah, one of the demonstrators, told Reuters from the district of Hajar al-Asswad.

“I saw at least ten security police carrying AK-47s. They started firing and five of us fell.”

Video footage uploaded onto the Internet by activists showed about 200 young men dancing and chanting slogans in support of rebel forces in Homs.

In the video, which could not be verified independently, the sound of automatic gunfire rang out and the crowd dispersed.

Syrian authorities have tightened restrictions on media since protests against Assad’s rule erupted a year ago, making it hard to check reports. (Reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Amman newsroom; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.