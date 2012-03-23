Syrian president's wife targeted by EU sanctions

BRUSSELS, March 23 (Reuters) - European Union states decided on Friday to impose sanctions on the wife of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s and other members of his family, increasing pressure on his government to end a crackdown on popular unrest.

Foreign ministers meeting in Brussels also imposed asset freezes and bans on travel to the EU on several other Syrians and banned European companies from doing business with two Syrian entities, EU officials said.

A full list of sanctions targets will be made public on Saturday when the decision comes into force. EU diplomats said the list included the Syrian president’s wife Asma and family.

“She is on the list. It’s the whole clan,” one EU diplomat said. (Reporting by Justyna Pawlak)